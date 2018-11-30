Subsidised liquefied petroleum gas, used for cooking, will be cheaper by Rs 6.50 per cylinder from December 1, while non-subsidised cylinders will be cheaper by Rs 133 each, the Indian Oil Corporation said on Friday.

The corporation, India’s largest fuel retailer, attributed the decrease to lower prices of LPG in the global market and a strengthening rupee. A non-subsidised cylinder will now cost Rs 809.50 in Delhi, as against Rs 942.50 earlier, while the standard 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 500.90.

The reduction follows six consecutive months of rise in the prices. On November 9, the price of subsidised LPG was increased for the second time in the month after the Centre raised the commission of domestic LPG distributors.