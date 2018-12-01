United States: Former President George HW Bush dies at 94
The 41st president of the United States breathed his last at his Houston home at 10.10 pm local time on Friday.
Former United States President George HW Bush died at his home in Houston, Texas, at 10.10 pm on Friday at the age of 94, his spokesperson has said in a statement. This comes seven months after the former president’s wife Barbara Bush died at the age of 92.
George Herbert Walker Bush was the last veteran of World War II to serve as president. Prior to assuming the post in 1989, he served as Ronald Reagan’s vice president from 1981. He lost his reelection bid to Bill Clinton in 1992.
His son George W Bush was elected president in 2000. “George HW Bush was a man of the highest character,” George W Bush said in a statement. “The entire Bush family is grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump mourned the former president’s death. “Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit and unwavering commitment to faith, family and country, President Bush inspired generations of fellow Americans to public service – to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope and opportunity of America to the world’.”
In a statement, 44th US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama described George HW Bush as “a patriot and a humble servant”, ABC News reported. “George HW Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling,” they said. “And he did tremendous good along the journey.”
Other leaders and public personalities also expressed their condolences and paid tributes.