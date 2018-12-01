Former United States President George HW Bush died at his home in Houston, Texas, at 10.10 pm on Friday at the age of 94, his spokesperson has said in a statement. This comes seven months after the former president’s wife Barbara Bush died at the age of 92.

George Herbert Walker Bush was the last veteran of World War II to serve as president. Prior to assuming the post in 1989, he served as Ronald Reagan’s vice president from 1981. He lost his reelection bid to Bill Clinton in 1992.

His son George W Bush was elected president in 2000. “George HW Bush was a man of the highest character,” George W Bush said in a statement. “The entire Bush family is grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump mourned the former president’s death. “Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit and unwavering commitment to faith, family and country, President Bush inspired generations of fellow Americans to public service – to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope and opportunity of America to the world’.”

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

In a statement, 44th US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama described George HW Bush as “a patriot and a humble servant”, ABC News reported. “George HW Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling,” they said. “And he did tremendous good along the journey.”

Other leaders and public personalities also expressed their condolences and paid tributes.

Saddened by the passing of President George H.W. Bush. Thank you for your lifetime of tireless service and leadership to our country. RIP — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 1, 2018

So sorry to hear of the death of @GeorgeHWBush. I cast my 1st vote for President for him in 1988. He was a true gentleman and our country is better because of his service! pic.twitter.com/57e2GByhtb — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) December 1, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of President George H.W. Bush, our 41st President. President Bush lived a life of service. His contributions to our country are almost too numerous to count. Director of Central Intelligence, Congressman, Ambassador.. pic.twitter.com/zQVz3gYqYy — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) December 1, 2018