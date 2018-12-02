Protestors outside the Sabarimala temple in Kerala stopped two women devotees, below the age of 50, from making the pilgrimage to the shrine on Saturday, PTI reported on Saturday. Kerala Police who had attempted escorting the women – identified as 32-year-old Navojamma and 42-year-old Kripavathi from Andhra Pradesh – to the shrine returned with them to the Pamba Police Station.

Police said they had informed the women about the protest situation before they embarked on their journey. The police have taken three protestors into custody for preventing the women from completing their pilgrimage.

The temple opened on November 16 for the third time since the Supreme Court in September allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine. But so far, no woman between the ages of 10 and 50 has been able to enter the temple due to massive protests. Before the top court’s September 28 ruling, women of menstruating age were not permitted to enter the temple.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said a “women wall” would be formed on January 1 from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram in solidarity with the Kerala government’s stance to follow the Supreme Court ruling, Manorama reported.

The chief minister made the announcement after he met representatives from Hindu social organisations. “At today’s meeting these organisations have pledged their support to the state government,” Vijayan said, while adding that other political parties could send their women cadre to participate in the event.

On Friday, the Kerala Assembly witnessed chaos for the third straight day as the Congress-led United Democratic Front disrupted proceedings and sought a discussion on the Sabarimala matter. The opposition alliance has vowed to stall the proceedings of the 13-day Assembly session until the government withdraws the prohibitory orders imposed at and around Sabarimala.

The shrine will remain open till December 27 for Mandalapooja, and then between December 30 and January 20 for another festival.