Two Army personnel were killed and two injured on Saturday after they accidentally stepped over a landmine along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector, PTI reported.

The blast took place in Pallanwala area when an Army column was on patrol duty, PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying. Four officers sustained splinter injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries, The New Indian Express reported. The condition of one of the injured soldier is stated to be critical.

The soldiers killed in the blast were identified as Surjeet Singh of 10 Garhwal and Suraj Singh Bhakun of 8 Kumaon Regiment.