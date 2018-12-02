Argentinian news channel Cronica TV drew criticism for displaying The Simpsons character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon to announce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in the country for the G20 summit. The channel on Friday showed visuals of an Air India aircraft landing in Buenos Aires and juxtaposed it with a picture of Apu, using a headline “Apu arrives”.

The shopkeeper’s character has been a part of the animation series since 1990. The Indian character, performed by American actor Hank Azaria, has been dubbed to be a racial stereotype. After repeated criticism, it was reported that the show creators may write off Apu’s character from the show.

The news channel reportedly also used the soundtrack “Ring Ring Ringa” from the film Slumdog Millionaire during the clip. Social media users rebuked the channel for the clip.

Argentine TV outlet @CronicaTV displays this racist image with the headline “Apu Arrived” as India Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Buenos Aires for the #G20. pic.twitter.com/oNqZVpS4E5 — Patrick Gillespie (@Pat_Gillespie) November 29, 2018

This is quite astonishing, ridiculous and racist. #Modi's arrival at the G20 summit 'announced with Apu meme' https://t.co/bIYgtoqilW — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) November 30, 2018

Call me old-fashioned but I think news channels, even mediocre ones, should maintain some decorum when it comes to foreign dignitaries. Best leave these sort of 'jokes' for the comedians.



Simpsons was created in simpler times. Personally, Apu doesn't bother me, llego Apu does. — Reah J. (@PoisonOfChoice) November 30, 2018

The series came under scrutiny last year when South Asian-American comedian Hari Kondabolu made a documentary titled The Problem with Apu. In 2017, Kondabolu had told the BBC that the character was “problematic because he is defined by his job and how many children he has in his arranged marriage”.