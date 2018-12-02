Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Pakistan can ask India for help to fight terrorism if it cannot handle it by itself, PTI reported. Singh was speaking at a press conference in Jaipur.

“I want to ask the Pakistani prime minister [Imran Khan] that if in Afghanistan, a fight can be carried out against terror and Taliban with the help of the US, then, Pakistan can seek help against terrorism from India if it feels that it cannot handle it alone,” he said.

He added that Jammu and Kashmir was not an issue as it was a part of India. “The issue is of terrorism, and Pakistan can discuss it,” he said. “The government has brought Jammu and Kashmir into political process. As far as terrorism is concerned, there is no second thought that it is Pakistan sponsored.”

The Union minister also claimed that there have been no major incidents of terrorism in the country since the Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014. “I do not want to claim that terrorism has stopped, but no major terrorist incident has happened in the country in last four-and-a-half years,” he said. Singh also promised that incidents of Naxalism will reduce in the next three to five years.

At another press conference in Alwar district, Singh claimed the Congress was using temples and cows as an election stunt. “Congress leaders start offering prayers at temple when elections approach,” he said. “They are not seen praying in temples earlier. Temples and cows can be an election issue for the Congress, but it is not an election stunt for the BJP. It is integral part of our cultural life.”

Rajasthan will have its Assembly polls on December 7. Election results in five states including Rajasthan are due on December 11.