Two people, including a minor, were shot at during an event in Delhi’s Palam village purportedly over a scuffle about the disc jockey’s refusal to play a particular song after the permissible time limit, reports said. The police said the victims are being treated at a hospital in Dwarka for the injuries sustained and are out of danger.

The scuffle is believed to have began when a guest at an event, identified as Mohit Saini, asked Akshay, the disc jockey, to play a song after 10.30 pm, the permissible time limit for playing loud music in Delhi, the Hindustan Times reported.

When Akshay refused to comply with Saini’s demand, the latter called his friends who were at the event and beat the disc jockey. Akshay reportedly called his boss, who came along with some friends to the site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Devendra Arya told The Indian Express that they had arrested the DJ’s employer, his brother and another accused and are searching for the fourth accused. “We also recovered a country-made pistol from the spot,” Arya said. However, IANS reported that besides the employer and his brother, the DJ was also arrested.