The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rain in the next two days following a trough – an area of low pressure that generates intense rainfall – over the Bay of Bengal, the regional weather department said on Tuesday.

As the trough of low pressure was now heading towards southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast, there has been heavy rain in the last 24 hours in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran, according to PTI.

Ponneri and Cholavaram in Tiruvallur district recorded 12 cm and 8 cm of rainfall, according to data available at 8.30 am on Monday. Kancheepuram recorded 7 cm rain.

The intensity of the rain is likely to decrease after the first 24 hours, according to Skymet Weather. After Wednesday, the rain is likely to significantly decrease.

Moderate rainfall is also likely to hit south coastal Andhra Pradesh as well as parts of Rayalseema over the next 24 hours, Skymet Weather reported. In Telangana, districts such as Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgonda may receive light rain.