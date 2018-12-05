Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, was extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates late on Tuesday night, NDTV reported. He was taken to the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Delhi where he was questioned through the night. Michel will be produced before a local court on Wednesday morning.

His extradition came hours after Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj held discussions with her UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the CBI said. Last month, a court in the United Arab Emirates had upheld a lower court’s order, which allowed Michel’s extradition.

The AgustaWestland helicopter deal, which snowballed into a huge controversy, relates to an agreement that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government signed with the British-Italian firm in 2007. The deal was put on hold after Italy arrested the head of Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland’s parent company, on charges of paying bribes to win the contract. Michel is one of three suspected middlemen who Indian investigative agencies believe brokered the deal.

In July, reports claimed Michel was being pressured by Indian agencies to frame Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in return for exoneration from criminal proceedings.

The CBI in a statement said that the extradition took place under the guidance of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and was coordinated by interim Director M Nageswara Rao.

Michel’s lawyer declined to comment when asked if her client had received a fair hearing. “It is difficult to judge, we tried to convince the court but we couldn’t,” Rosemary Patrizi told the Hindustan Times, adding that the legal team will consider options under Indian law. “Now we have to wait,” she said.

“Christian Michel James will be examined with respect to his involvement in the case and confronted with documents recovered during raids by Swiss Authorities and received by CBI through LRs [letters rogatory] indicating the bribes paid by Mr Christian Michel James to the Indian authorities for securing the contract for supply of VVIP helicopters from M/s AgustaWestland,” the agency said in a statement.