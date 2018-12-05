The Indian benchmark indices declined after the markets opened on Wednesday following a selloff in global equities because of concerns about US-China trade negotiations and global economic growth.

United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to a truce during last week’s G20 summit in Argentina but Trump tweeted on Tuesday that though negotiations with China have started “they will end 90 days” from Saturday unless extended.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, which is expected after 2.30 pm.

The BSE Sensex fell over 200 points before recovering marginally. It was 175.52 points down at 10.27 am, trading at 35,958.79. The broader NSE Nifty 50 index was trading at 10,798.15 points at 10.13 am.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, HDFC Bank, National Thermal Power Corporation and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the two indices while the shares of Tata Motors declined the most.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 26 paise to 70.75 against the dollar in early trade as the American currency strengthened and foreign fund outflows rose. It was trading at 70.67 at 10.24 am.