Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate summoning him for questioning in the Bikaner land deal case was a political witch hunt. Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Vadra was summoned by the agency on November 30 after he reportedly sent a legal representative instead of appearing himself on November 20.

Vadra, in a Facebook post published on Wednesday, said it was a “politically motivated, malicious and baseless prosecution” and that truth will prevail. “The political witch hunt carries on unceasingly with government departments clearly operating on an agenda to besmirch my dignity and reputation” he said.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case based on a first information report filed by the Rajasthan Police in 2015. The investigating agency has registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act alleging that Vadra-owned Sky Light Hospitality bought and sold the land in Bikaner at an extremely high price through several illegal transactions.

Vadra said he had cooperated with the agency for the past four years and that he will continue to do so. Vadra claimed that he was asked to submit documents which he had already furnished over the last few years.

“In fact it is even stranger that I was sent another summons within 24 hours without the agency even perusing the latest set of 600 documents supplied to them,” he said.

He said that his lawyer will again have to appear on his behalf in Jaipur and “no surprise that this is just two days before the polling in Rajasthan”. Vadra alleged that the authorities wanted to create a “media circus” to distract public.

Vadra had earlier accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of leaking “false allegations” against him ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan. He said the claims were “entirely false” and that the BJP was trying to divert attention away from its maladministration in the state through these leaks.