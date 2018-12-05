Actor Deepika Padukone has become the first woman to break into the top five positions in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list since its inception in 2012. Padukone was placed fourth in the list with earnings of Rs 112.8 crore during the year under review.

Forbes India said this year’s list has 18 women, down from 21 last year. Actors Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, and badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are among the other women in the list. Actor Priyanka Chopra, who was in the seventh place last year with Rs 68 crore earnings, slipped down to 49th this year.

Actor Salman Khan topped the list for the third consecutive year with Rs 253.25 crore earned through his film releases, TV appearances and brand endorsements. Cricketer Virat Kohli was in second place, while actor Akshay Kumar moved up a spot to third place.

Fifteen celebrities on the list are from South India – Tamil and Telugu film industries have seven actors each, while Kerala has one.

The rankings are compiled based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018.