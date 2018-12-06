Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, and Karimnagar district to Karipuram if it comes to power in Telangana, PTI reported. “If BJP comes to power in Telangana, then BJP will work for renaming Karimnagar into ‘Karipuram’ and respect your sentiments,” he said at a rally in Karimnagar.

At another rally, in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district, Adityanath said according to The News Minute: “Hyderabad will become Bhagyanagar like we did it in Uttar Pradesh, where we changed Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj.”

On December 2, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, addressing a rally in Tandur town in Vikarabad district, had claimed that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi will have to leave Telangana if the BJP came to power. He also claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government was deliberately not implementing schemes introduced by Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre.

The Telangana Assembly elections will be held on December 7, and votes will be counted on December 11.