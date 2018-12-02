Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday claimed that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi will have to leave Telangana if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in the state, PTI reported.

He was speaking at an election rally at Tandur town in Vikarabad district. The state goes to the polls on December 7, and the results are expected on December 11.

“If BJP forms government in Telangana, I can tell you that Owaisi will have to run away just like Nizam was compelled to run away from Hyderabad,” Adityanath said. “BJP will give security to all but will not allow those who spread anarchy.” He added that Owaisi and his party indulged primarily in “appeasement politics”.

He also claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government was deliberately not implementing schemes introduced by Narendra Modi’s government at the centre. “These schemes are being successfully implemented in all the other BJP-ruled states without discriminating between minorities and majority communities,” he said.

Amit Shah criticises Congress, TRS

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah accused the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi of trying to appease minorities, according to The Hindustan Times. He said the Congress had promised to construct government hospitals for minorities and that to pay electricity bills of mosques and churches.

“Why only minorities? Are they are not poor people in majority Hindus as well? What about health care for them?” Shah asked at election rallies in Narayanpet and Amangal constituencies. “We are not opposing it. But why don’t you provide free power supply to Hindu temples as well?”

“Even TRS president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has promised 12% quota for Muslims only with eye on their vote bank,” Shah added. “It is because of this minorities’ appeasement by the TRS and the Congress that Majis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was emboldened to say that whichever party that comes to power in Telangana would have to be subservient to the MIM.”