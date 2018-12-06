Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will induct six ministers from coalition partner Congress and two from his party Janata Dal (Secular) on December 22, PTI reported on Thursday. This will be the second cabinet expansion since June.

“We have arrived at a decision to expand the Cabinet on December 22 after the state legislature’s winter session from December 10 at Belagavi,” The News Minute quoted former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah as saying on Wednesday. He made the announcement after chairing the meeting of a five-member coordination committee of both parties in Bengaluru.

The announcement comes amid reports of a growing sense of rebellion in the Congress, many of whose leaders are miffed about being denied ministerial berths. Siddaramaiah dismissed reports of disgruntled Congress leaders led by Satish Jarkiholi planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, terming it “media speculation”. He reiterated that the coalition government would complete its five-year term.

The Congress leader said the date for cabinet expansion was decided after consulting Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda, reported PTI. The coordination committee also decided to appoint legislators of the coalition as chairpersons of 30 government boards and corporations and nine parliamentary secretaries.

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) tied up to form the state government in May. The parties decided to split the 34 ministries in the ratio of 2:1. As a result, the Congress got 22 ministries and the Janata Dal (Secular) 12, including the chief minister’s post. According to their agreement, Congress leaders will get to head 20 boards and corporations while 10 boards and corporations will go to the JD(S).