An Indian soldier was killed in firing after the Pakistani army allegedly opened fire across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, IANS reported. Srinagar-based Army spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Machil sector starting at 10.45 am.

“Our troops retaliated effectively and strongly,” said Kalia. A civilian house in Kamalkote area was also damaged in the shelling.

Meanwhile, two Border Security Force soldiers were critically injured in Rajouri district on Thursday in a separate incident of cross-border firing, Greater Kashmir reported. Unidentified officials said they had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two soldiers were also injured in alleged Pakistani firing in Baramulla district’s Uri sector on Wednesday. “There was exchange of fire on Wednesday, then it happened again during the night and in the morning on Thursday,” Uri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Baseer-ul-Haq told the Hindustan Times.

“There was shelling on Kamalkote border post during the night,” Haq said. “An empty shed was damaged in the shelling while the window panes of a residential house were also damaged. The family living in the house has been shifted.”

Authorities on Thursday also suspended trade between the two parts of Kashmir divided by the Line of Control. Haq said that trucks had been prohibited from plying between the two parts of Kashmir through Kaman Post due to the exchange of fire.

“The Kamalkote border post is adjacent to the Kaman Post, so the deputy commissioner decided to suspend the trade for the day,” he said. “It may resume on Friday.”