Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said the Election Commission should take cognizance of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav’s remarks body shaming her at an election rally, NDTV reported.

“Vasundhara ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hai [Give Vasundhara rest, she is very tired],” The Indian Express quoted Yadav as saying at a public meeting in Alwar on Thursday. “Bahut moti ho gayi hai… pehle patli thi…hamare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai [She has become very fat, earlier she was thin...she is the daughter of Madhya Pradesh].”

Later, Yadav told ANI that he was joking and had no intention of hurting Raje. “When I met her, I told her then also that you are gaining weight,” he added.

After casting her vote in Jhalawar on Friday, Raje told reporters that she was shocked at Yadav’s comments. “I feel insulted,” he said. “He has insulted women. I think to set an example, it is very important that the Election Commission takes cognizance.” The Bharatiya Janata Party has filed a complaint with the poll body.

She asked if this was the example Yadav wants to set for youngsters. “Congress and its allies should be restrained in their language,” the chief minister added.

Polling for 199 out of 200 Assembly seats began in Rajasthan on Friday. The results will be announced on December 11.