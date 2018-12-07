Assembly elections: Polling begins in Telangana and Rajasthan, TRS and BJP workers scuffle
In Rajasthan, 2,294 candidates are in the fray while 1,821 candidates are contesting the polls in Telangana.
Polling began for all 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly on Friday morning. The booths opened at 7 am and voting will be allowed till 5 pm, except in 13 Maoist-affected constituencies, where it will conclude at 4 pm. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had dissolved the Assembly on September 6 to pave the way for early elections in the state.
In Rajasthan, polling opened at 8 am for 199 out of 200 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party government is looking to retain power despite anti-incumbency, while the Congress attempting to make a comeback in the state.
Live updates
9.36 am: Voting is yet to begin in polling booth numbers 253 and 254 in the town of Ahor in Rajasthan’s Jalore district after electronic voting machines malfunction, reports ANI.
9.28 am: Turnout of 8.97% recorded in Telangana till 9 am, reports ANI.
9.25 am: Former minister and TRS candidate from Khairatabad Danam Nagender came to Indiranagar wearing the party’s pink scarf, reports the Hindustan Times. The ruling party’s workers beat up the BJP agent after he objected to it, leading to a scuffle between workers of the two parties. BJP candidate Ch Ramachandra Reddy has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and the police.
9.19 am: Congress leader Sachin Pilot refuses to discuss who the party will choose as chief minister in Rajasthan, says “we will sit and discuss this after our party gets a majority in the election” reports ANI.
8.58 am: An EVM at Sardarpura constituency in Rajasthan has allegedly stopped working after former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot voted, the Hindustan Times reports.
8.55 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has cast her vote. Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyan Srihari has also voted in Warangal, ANI reports.
8.32 am: An electronic voting machine has malfunctioned in Fatehpur town in Sikar district of Rajasthan, Hindustan Times reports. The EVM has been replaced. Technical problems have been reported with another EVM in Jhotwara, a suburban area of Jaipur.
8.13 am: Voting begins at 51,687 polling booths in Rajasthan.
8.06 am: Voting is yet to begin at the polling station at GHMC Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad’s Amberpet locality due to a technical problem, reports ANI.
7.57 am: State Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao casts his vote in polling booth number 102 in Siddipet.
7.37 am: Telangana ministers G Jagadeesh Reddy and T Nageswara Rao, along with his family members, cast their vote at Suryapet and Khammam.
7.34 am: Mock polling for agents of contestants to demonstrate functioning of electronic voting machines has been conducted in Rajasthan ahead of the voting.
7.28 am: Additional Deputy General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender tells PTI that one lakh police personnel including 25,000 central paramilitary forces and 20,000 from other states have been placed on poll duty.
7.23 am: Nearly Rs 135 crore in unaccounted cash, illegal liquor and other goods have been confiscated in Telangana since the model code of conduct came into operation on September 27, the Hindustan Times reports.
7.16 am: In the Rajasthan elections, 2,294 candidates are in the fray. The non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms had reported that of the 2,188 candidates it analysed, 320 are facing criminal cases.
As many as 1,821 candidates, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his nephew T Harish Rao and 12 other cabinet colleagues are in the fray in Telangana.