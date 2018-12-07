The Time Warner Center building in the city of New York in the United States that houses the offices and studios of CNN was evacuated on Thursday night after the police received a call about a bomb threat. The New York Police Department allowed employees to return to the building after a search operation, CNN reported.

The New York Police Department said it received the call at 10.07 pm on Thursday (8.37 am on Friday in India) about the bomb threat. After combing through the channel’s offices, the police said the “threat was not substantiated”.

An unideintified law enforcement official said the caller had indicated there were five explsoive devices in the building.

CNN host Don Lemon tweeted that employees were evacuated in the middle of his live show. “We were told to evacuate the building and to do it as soon as possible,” Lemon said. “We grabbed what we could and got out of the building and now, we are standing outside of the building.”

There has been a bomb threat phoned into the CNN offices in NY. Employees have been evacuated and the NYPD is investigating. More info to follow as it becomes available. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 7, 2018

The netowrk said it ran taped programming for half an hour and then went live from the street while the police investigated.

CNN’s bureau was evacuated two months ago after a package with an explosive device addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who was a contributor to the network at the time, was discovered.

Cesar Sayoc, who allegedly mailed a series of handmade bombs to Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump, was arrested and charged with five counts of federal crime.

Around 10:35pm, a bomb threat was called into the Time Warner Center & the building was evacuated. The threat has not been substantiated at this time; we’re on scene performing a comprehensive sweep-and-search of the facility. We’ll share more info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/VtLL2zmilJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 7, 2018