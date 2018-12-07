The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate to get a special anti-corruption court to declare Vijay Mallya a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his properties, ANI reported. The top court asked the agency to respond to Mallya’s plea challenging its move.

On June 22, the Enforcement Directorate had moved the special court hearing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to declare Mallya a fugitive economic offender and Rs 12,000-crore worth of his properties.

Mallya approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court on November 22 rejected his plea.

Supreme Court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate on a plea filed by Vijay Mallya seeking stay on the proceedings initiated by the ED to declare him a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his assets. SC refuses to stay proceedings initated by the ED. — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018

Mallya is accused of cheating banks of Rs 9,000 crore and is fighting a number of lawsuits in the United Kingdom and India related to fraud and money laundering allegations. India is also attempting to have him extradited him from the UK.