Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is suppressing the democratic process and misusing power.

Shah’s press conference comes a day after the Calcutta High Court denied the party permission to hold a “rath yatra” in West Bengal’s Coochbehar. Shah was scheduled to flag off the rally on Friday around noon. The party has moved the High Court’s decision. A bench will hear the appeal later on Friday.

Shah said the saffron party’s “rath yatras” have not been cancelled, only postponed and that they will go ahead with the three planned rallies. Shah said he will come to Bengal to flag off the rallies when they take place.

“Mamata Banerjee is scared that if the BJP takes out all the planned rallies in the state of West Bengal and assemble in Kolkata then the foundation of a complete change will be laid down,” Shah claimed. “So she is attempting to stop all these yatras.”

Shah claimed West Bengal has become a hotbed for all illegal activities and that the state leads in the number of political killings. The entire state administration is working for the ruling Trinamool Congress, he said.

The West Bengal BJP convened an emergency meeting on Friday in Coochbehar to discuss the course of action after court’s order, PTI reported. The meeting was attended by BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state chief Dilip Ghosh, and Mukul Roy, among others.

The BJP had moved the High Court on Wednesday, claiming that the state government and the police had not responded to its applications seeking permission to hold three rallies in the state starting on Friday. The party had asked the court to direct the state to ensure that the “rath yatra” goes off smoothly.

The West Bengal government told the High Court on Thursday that it had refused permission for the proposed yatra as it could cause communal tension. Advocate General Kishore Dutta said Coochbehar’s superintendent of police has denied permission for the rally.