United Arab Emirates authorities on Thursday arrested singer Mika Singh for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old Brazilian model, Gulf News reported. Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told the local newspaper that Singh was released a short while later.

The diplomat said Singh was arrested in Dubai but taken to Abu Dhabi because the complainant holds a residence visa there. The singer will be produced in a UAE court later on Friday, Khaleej Times reported.

Singh allegedly sent the model unsolicited pictures and promised to give her a role in a Bollywood film, the report said.