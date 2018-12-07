A Delhi court on Friday allowed a joint petition from advocate Ram Jethmalani and the Bharatiya Janata Party to withdraw the lawyer’s pending suit against his expulsion from the party, PTI reported. The joint petition was filed on Thursday after the party’s “expression of sincere regret” at his expulsion in 2013 and the 95-year-old lawyer’s acceptance of the apology.

Jethmalani, known for appearing as lawyer in high-profile cases, was expelled from the saffron party for criticising the leadership. In 2015, he made a dramatic declaration on Twitter telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “My diminishing respect for you ends now.”

In his suit, the lawyer had asked the court to declare his expulsion null and void and sought damages of Rs 50 lakh from the party. In July, an additional district judge had directed the BJP to pay the lawyer Rs 25,000 as costs after its MP Bhupender Yadav expressed his inability to appear as a witness in the case. The suit had claimed that the party’s disciplinary body, and not its parliamentary board, had the power to expel members.

On Friday, Additional District Judge Sumit Dass disposed the suit. “Now nothing survives in the suit,” Dass said. The joint petition informed the court that BJP National President Amit Shah and General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav had visited Jethmalani and settled the matter “amicably”. “The plaintiff acknowledges the gracious conduct of Amit Shah and Bhupender Yadav,” the joint petition said.

Yadav, on Thursday, issued a statement that said that Shah and he acknowledged Jethmalani’s contribution to the party since his days as founding vice president. “The parties have amicably resolved all issues,” the statement said.