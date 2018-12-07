The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested five more persons in connection with the violence in Bulandshahr earlier this week in which a police inspector and a civilian were killed. The number of those arrested has now gone up to nine, said Bulandshahr (City) Superintendent of Police Pravin Singh.

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old civilian, Sumit, were killed when a mob attacked policemen after cattle carcasses were allegedly found in the fields in Mahaw village on December 3.

Inspector General (Crime) SK Bhagat said the five arrested were identified as Chandra, Rohit, Sonu, Nitin and Jitendra, PTI reported. He said their names were not mentioned in the First Information Report lodged in connection with the police officer’s murder. The five were arrested on the basis of video footage and eyewitness accounts, and police teams were carrying out raids to make more arrests, he added.

Bhagat said that an Army soldier posted in Jammu is one of the accused in Singh’s murder and a police team has been dispatched to the state to nab him. “We hope that he will be arrested soon,” said Bhagat. The Special Investigation Team probing the violence will look into the soldier’s involvement, he added.

Bhagat said that Additional Director General (Intelligence) SB Shirodkar had conducted an inquiry, a confidential report of which was given to senior officials.

The police had earlier arrested four people – identified as Chaman, Devendra, Ashish Chauhan and Satish – for Singh’s murder. However, the main accused, Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, is yet to be arrested.