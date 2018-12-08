Jammu and Kashmir: 11 killed, many injured after bus falls into gorge
A police official said the toll might increase as some passengers are in critical condition.
Eleven people died and many were injured after a bus they were in fell into a gorge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Rescue and search operations are under way.
The bus was travelling from Loran to Poonch, NDTV reported. According to the report, a police official said the toll might increase as some passengers are in critical condition.
Those injured were taken to a hospital in Mandi.