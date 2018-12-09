The Supreme Court’s computer cell deputy registrar has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against an unidentified person using an email address identical to that of Justice Madan B Lokur, News18 reported on Saturday. Avadhesh Kumar said the accused was trying to “influence people online” by impersonating the top court judge.

“Some person has been using the email ID justiceMadanBhim@cyberservices.com impersonating the honourable justice of the Supreme Court of India and trying to influence the recipients of the email,” Kumar said in his complaint.

The Supreme Court registrar also shared email addresses of some people who have received mails from that ID. After registering a First Information Report under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, the Delhi Police Special Cell launched an investigation into the matter.

“We have some inputs about the creator of the email but cannot share it due to sensitivity of the case,” an unidentified police official told News18. Sub-inspector Bhanu Pratap of the cyber cell of the Delhi Police is leading a team that is investigating the case.

During the hearing of a case pertaining to reporting and control of cybercrime in November, Lokur had revealed that someone had morphed his email ID and sent a mail to a few contacts, The Wire reported. The recipients included Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Lokur had then informed the Supreme Court’s registry and requested them to identify the sender.

Lokur had also pointed out that even Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had been a victim of cyber crime when a Twitter account with his morphed image was doing the rounds of the social media website.