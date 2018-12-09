At least five security personnel were injured in a gunfight with suspected militants on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, ANI reported. The encounter broke in Mujgund area on Saturday and continued on Sunday morning.

An unidentified police officer said that security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation near the Srinagar-Bandipora Road on Saturday evening. The militants fired at security personnel, after which the encounter started. The officer said that the firing was stopped for the night and the police had cordoned off the area to prevent the militants from escaping.

Protestors clashed with the police after the encounter was halted on Saturday, Greater Kashmir reported. The police fired tear gas shells at the crowd to stop them from reaching the encounter site.

The gunfight resumed on Sunday and the operation to flush out the militants continued, said the officer.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Srinagar following the encounter.