Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin met United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Sunday. Several matters were discussed during the meeting, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“I look forward to continuing our dialogue and to strengthening our alliance, that has stood the test of time,” the Congress president tweeted.

The talks between Stalin and the Gandhis came a day ahead of an important meeting of Opposition leaders called by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi to discuss an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Lok Sabha elections.

Thank you Thiru @RahulGandhi for your warm words.



Likeminded ideologies lead to meaningful discussions and fruitful outcomes.



The Congress and DMK alliance will always work towards strengthening the unity and inclusivity of our country. https://t.co/Gs7k8SiTzo — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 9, 2018

Stalin invited the Congress leaders to an unveiling of a statue of his father and DMK founder M Karunanidhi on December 16, the Hindustan Times reported. The DMK president was accompanied by his sister and party MP MK Kanimozhi, DMK principal secretary TR Baalu, former IT minister A Raja and DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi.

Before leaving for Delhi, Stalin told reporters in Chennai that he would apprise Sonia Gandhi of his party’s stance on the Mekedatu project and the situation in the state. The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday passed a unamimous resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the permission given to Karnataka to prepare a detailed project report for the proposed dam on the Cauvery.

The DMK leader also wished Sonia Gandhi, who celebrated her 72nd birthday on Sunday, and praised her. “Sonia is well known for her commitments towards the principles of secularism,” Stalin tweeted. “When the DMK government ruled Tamil Nadu between 2006 and 2011, Sonia made a platform for the Tamil language to attain the classical language status.”