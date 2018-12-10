Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a dig at the Opposition ahead of a meeting in New Delhi on Monday in which the parties will discuss ways to form of an anti-BJP alliance, PTI reported. “We have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where is their prime ministerial candidate?” the party’s national general secretary asked on Sunday.

The BJP leader said it was good to see Opposition parties attempting to forge the alliance. “But, first let them declare their prime ministerial candidate, then they should dream of fighting against us and ousting us,” he added.

In West Bengal, saffron party leader Mukul Roy questioned Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s participation in the meeting. “When the Trinamool Congress was born in 1998, Mamata Banerjee and her party used to say both the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are political opponents,” Roy said. “The TMC throughout its 20-year history has termed the CPI(M) as its number one political opponent. So, now it should clarify whether the two have become friends.”

Meanwhile, the state police have filed a suo motu complaint against Vijayvargiya, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and two other party leaders for conducting a public meeting in Coochbehar district without permission, PTI reported.