A court in the United Kingdom on Monday ordered the extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya to India, reported The Indian Express. Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot ordered the extradition after finding a prima facie case of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering against him, ANI reported.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed it a “great day for India”, reported ANI. “No one who cheats India will go scot-free,” Jaitley said, while welcoming the court’s verdict. “An offender benefited during the UPA [United Progressive Alliance]. The NDA [National Democratic Alliance] brings him to book.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation welcomed the decision of the Westminster Magistrates Court. “We hope to bring him soon and conclude the case,” a spokesperson for the agency said. “CBI has its own inherent strengths. We worked hard on this case. We are strong on law and facts and we were confident while pursuing [the] extradition process.”

The decision will now go to the UK Home Office for the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, who would pass an order based on the verdict. The Crown Prosecution Service and Mallya will have 14 days to file for a permission to appeal in the UK High Court, PTI had reported earlier in the day.

Mallya is accused of cheating banks of Rs 9,000 crore and is facing a number of lawsuits in the United Kingdom and India related to fraud and money laundering allegations.

He fled India and moved to London in March 2016. India submitted an extradition request to the UK in February 2017 after the businessman made his self-imposed exile clear. He contested his extradition on the grounds that the case against him was “politically motivated” and that the loans he defaulted on were taken to keep the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines afloat.

Ahead of the verdict on Monday, Mallya said he had not “stolen” money and that his offer to repay the principal amount to Indian banks was “not bogus”, PTI reported. Last week, he had offered to pay the entire principal amount he owes to a consortium of 17 banks led by the State Bank of India. “I did not borrow a single rupee,” he had tweeted.