Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins, BJP looks for a fourth term
Elections in the state were held in two phases in November to elect a 90-member Assembly.
Counting of votes in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. The elections were held in two phases on November 12 and November 20 to elect a 90-member House. A voter turnout of 76.28% was recorded in the first phase and a turnout of 71.93% was recorded in the second phase.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Raman Singh, has been in power in the state for 15 years and is looking for a fourth term. During the 2013 Assembly election, the BJP won 49 of the 90 seats.
Live updates
9.27 am: The Congress is leading in 55 seats and the BJP in 22 seats, according to News 18. NDTV reports that the Congress is leading in 38 seats and the BJP in 26 seats.
9.24 am: Reports said incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh is trailing from Rajnandgaon. The Congress’s Karuna Shukla is leading from the constituency.
9.19 am: The Congress is now leading in 42 seats and the BJP in 20 seats, according to News 18.
NDTV reports that the Congress is leading in 27 seats and the BJP in 29 seats.
The majority mark in the state is 46 seats.
9.14 am: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says his party will form the government in Chhattisgarh, reports ANI.
9.12 am: The Congress is leading in 39 seats, according to News 18. NDTV reports that the party is leading in 19 seats.
9.10 am: The BJP is leading in 27 seats, according to NDTV. The party is leading in 20 seats, reports News 18.
9.04 am: The BJP is leading in 22 seats, the Congress in 18 seats and the BSP alliance in three seats, reports NDTV. According to News 18, the BJP is leading in 20 seats and the Congress in 21 seats. The BSP-led alliance is leading in two seats.
9.01 am: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says the party has a favourable situation in the state, reports ANI.
8.58 am: The BJP is now leading in 20 seats and the Congress in 16 seats, reports NDTV. The Congress is leading in 13 seats, according to News 18.
8.52 am: The Congress is leading in 12 seats and the BJP in 11 seats, reports NDTV. The BSP alliance is leading in four seats.
News 18 reports that BJP is leading in 15 seats and the Congress in 11 seats.
8.42 am: The BJP and the Congress are now leading in seven seats each. The BSP alliance is leading in three seats and an independent in one seat, reports NDTV.
According to News 18, the BJP is leading in 11 seats and the Congress in six seats.
8.40 am: Chief Minister Raman Singh’s son, Abhishek Singh, says he is confident of the BJP retaining power, reports India Today.
8.38 am: The Congress is leading in five seats, BJP in four seats and the BSP alliance in three, according to NDTV.
8.34 am: The BJP, the Congress and the BSP-led alliance are leading in three seats each, reports NDTV.
8.32 am: Incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh is contesting from Rajnandgaon seat. Singh is contesting against Congress part’s Karuna Shukla, the niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
8.19 am: The BJP and the Congress are leading in two seats in the state, according to NDTV. The majority mark in the state is 46 seats.
8.06 am: Counting of votes for 90 seats begins in Chhattisgarh, reports The Hindu. Postal ballots will be counted first.
7.57 am: Exit polls have predicted a tight race between the BJP and Congress in the state. According to Times Now-CNX, the Congress will win 35 seats and the BJP 46 seats. India TV’s exit poll shows the BJP winning 42-50 seats and the Congress 32-38.
Exit polls also predicted the Bahujan Samaj Party-led alliance is likely to win seven seats. Former Chief Minister and founder of Chhattisgarh Janata Congress Ajit Jogi and the Communist Party of India has allied with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party in the state.
7.52 am: The BJP and the Congress fought a close race in 2013. The BJP won 49 of 90 seats followed by Congress with 39, Bahujan Samaj Party with one seat, and other independent candidates won the remaining. The BJP’s vote share was only 0.7% points above the Congress.
7.36 am: A three-layer security has been arranged at each counting centre across the 27 districts in the state, reported The Indian Express. At least 5,184 counting personnel and 1,500 micro-observers have been appointed for the counting process.
7.25 am: Chief Minister Raman Singh said last week that he was hopeful of the BJP winning a fourth term in the state. “The BJP will form a full majority government in Chhattisgarh and there was no chance of an alliance with other parties,” he had said, according to Hindustan Times.
7.15 am: Counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will begin at 8 am.