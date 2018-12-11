Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the media ahead of the state of the Winter Session in Parliament. Modi said that he hoped all members of the House would help discuss several key Bills. He said he hoped members would invest in the people’s welfare, not themselves, according to NDTV.

“We have always maintained that there should be an open dialogue on all issues,” he said. “Let there be differences but we should at least have a dialogue... I hope that we work more than the stipulated time this time.”

The prime minister made no mention of the results coming in after elections were held in five states. According to early trends, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has no significant leads in any of the states – the Telangana Rashtra Samithi looks set to sweep Telangana, the Mizo National Front is likely to win Mizoram, the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Madhya Pradesh might have a hung Assembly, going by the numbers trickling in.