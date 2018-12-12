The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on the second day of the Winter Session on Wednesday after protests by parliamentarians demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Rafale jet deal with France, and the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam raised the matter of Cauvery water-sharing between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire submitted an adjournment notice after bringing up the Ram temple question, ANI reported. On Monday, the party had said that it would not allow Parliament to function if the government does not introduce a bill to build the temple.

“The Shiv Sena has been demanding that the government brings a bill in Parliament for the construction of the Ram temple,” Khaire had said at an all-party meeting called by the National Democratic Alliance on Monday. “If the government does not do so in the Winter Session, our party will not allow Parliament to function.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan held an all-party meeting in New Delhi the following day to build a consensus and ensure the Lok Sabha functions smoothly. Both the Houses were adjourned that day following tributes to deceased leaders, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee and Union minister Ananth Kumar.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal parliamentarian JP Yadav submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the “misuse of the Central Bureau of Investigation”. In October, the Centre sent the agency’s Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave after they accused each other of corruption. The Opposition has accused the government of vitiating the atmosphere in national institutions and interfering in their functioning.

Another adjournment notice was submitted by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on demonetisation and the apparent rift between the Reserve Bank of India and the government. In the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool Congress sought an immediate discussion on “the threat to nation’s institutions like the RBI”.

The Dam Safety Bill is up for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday while the Consumer Protection Bill is set to be considered, PTI reported. In the Rajya Sabha, the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, are expected to be considered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged all members of the House to help discuss several key Bills and said he hoped members would invest in people’s welfare instead of themselves.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over RBI issue & demonetisation. (File pic) #WinterSession pic.twitter.com/mIO12hPu7r — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018