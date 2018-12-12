United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May will face a no-confidence vote in her leadership on Wednesday, BBC reported.

At least 48 MPs of the Conservative Party submitted letters calling for a vote of no confidence in May, reported The Guardian. According to party rules, a contest is triggered if 15% of Conservative MPs write to the chair of the 1922 Committee, which is the parliamentary group of the Conservative Party.

Graham Brady, chairman of the committee, said the MPs of the Conservative Party will vote between 6 pm and 8 pm (11.30 pm and 1.30 am Indian time) and votes will be counted immediately afterwards. “...An announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening,” said Brady’s statement.

May became the prime minister shortly after the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016. She has faced severe criticism in her party for the Brexit plan she has negotiated.

Leadership contest against Theresa May triggered pic.twitter.com/ywrWpq9WfT — Mike Kumar (@Mike_KumarSky) December 12, 2018

On Monday, May said she has called off an MPs’ vote scheduled for Tuesday on the Brexit deal with the European Union, because it “would be rejected by a significant margin”. May claimed that while MPs back much of the deal she has signed with the European Union, there is disagreement over the Northern Ireland backstop proposals.

The backstop is a “safety net” which will preserve a border without customs and regulatory checks through a series of measures. There are differences between the United Kingdom and the European Union over the terms of this backstop.