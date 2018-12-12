The High Court of Meghalaya has asked The Shillong Times to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the newspaper for an article it published about a court order seeking better facilities for retired judges and their families. The article titled “When judges judge for themselves” was published in the local daily on December 10.

The court asked The Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim and publisher Shobha Chaudhuri to appear in court on Thursday. The article had drawn parallels between the recent order by Justice SR Sen and an order passed by two former judges of the High Court in 2016.

According to the report, in the 2016 order, a bench had asked for Z category security for then Chief Justice Uma Nath Singh and Y category security for then judge TNK Singh, who were due to retire soon. Both judges were on the bench that passed the order. The Supreme Court, however, reduced the provision to normal security facilities after a Meghalaya resident challenged the order, the local daily said.

The report said Justice SR Sen, who is scheduled to retire in March, wanted several provisions for the retired chief justices and judges and their spouses and children. “Besides providing medical facilities for the spouses and children, the order stressed the need for providing protocol, guest houses, domestic help, mobile/internet charge at the rate of Rs 10,000 and mobile for Rs 80,000 for judges,” the report said.

Mukhim declined to comment on the matter.