Khole Konyak, the vice chairperson of Naga rebel group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak Muivah), died in New Delhi on Wednesday, PTI reported. Konyak was hospitalised on Tuesday after he suffered stroke.

A funeral secrvice was held at Nagaland House in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, reported the Nagaland Post. Several tribal units and government officials paid tributes to Konyak on the occasion. His body will be flown to Nagaland on Thursday, unidentified officials sayid.

Konyak took oath as the vice chairperson of the rebel group on May 19, 2016, after leaving the NSCN (Unification), which he used to head, in January 2016.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said Konyak’s death was a great loss. “As a man of integrity, Konyak dedicated his whole life to the call of Naga nationalism for self-determination,” he said. “His impeccable image as a true patriot and a Nationalist can never be erased from the minds of the people.”

Former Chief Minister TR Zeliang also expressed his condolences. “As a Naga National worker, Khole Konyak was a tall Naga leader who rendered his service in various capacities,” said the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.