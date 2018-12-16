Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel will be the next chief minister of the state, the party announced on Sunday.

Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as @Bhupesh_Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised. pic.twitter.com/7OqGcPi2eh — Congress (@INCIndia) December 16, 2018

The announcement comes days after the party swept the state on December 11, winning 68 seats. It defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had been in power in the state for 15 years. The newly-elected MLAs of the state held a meeting on Wednesday during which it was decided that Congress President Rahul Gandhi would pick the chief minister.

Baghel, who has led the party in the state for five years, had credited Gandhi for the victory, reported the Hindustan Times. Baghel won from the Patan constituency with a margin of 27,477 votes.

Chhattisgarh: Visuals from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/LdQTLog6nt — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

Congress Lok Sabha MP Tamradhwaj Sahu and senior party leader TS Singh Deo were also the front runners for the post. Sahu is the party’s only Lok Sabha MP from the state. Sahu, who won the Durg Rural constituency, was appointed the chairperson of All India Congress Committee’s Other Backward Classes cell and later nominated to the Congress Working Committee. Deo, who was the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, won from the Ambikapur constituency.

The Congress won narrowly in Madhya Pradesh, where it chose Kamal Nath to be chief minister, and was the single largest party in Rajasthan as well, where Ashok Gehlot will be chief minister.