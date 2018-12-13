At least seven people died and more than 40 were injured after a high-speed train collided with an engine and then rammed a pedestrian bridge near Turkey’s Ankara on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am local time (9 am Indian time) when the train was travelling from Ankara to Konya in western Turkey, BBC reported. Search and rescue efforts are still underway at the Marsandiz train station – about 8 kilometres from the main Ankara station.

At least three people are in critical condition, the local governor’s office said. The train driver is among the deceased. The Ankara public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the crash, AFP reported citing local news reports.

This accident came only months after at least 24 people were killed and more than 70 were injured when a passenger train derailed in the country’s northwestern province of Tekirdag in July.