Bollywood filmmaker Tulsi Ramsay died in the early hours of Friday, PTI reported. He was 77. Ramsay was one of the six Ramsay Brothers who were known for their small-budget cult horror films.

Ramsay was hospitalised at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday evening after he complained of chest pain. “He was declared dead at the hospital. He passed away at about 2.30 am,” an unidentified family member told PTI.

Ramsay is known for his horror films made during the 1980s and the 1990s, including Purana Mandir, 3D Saamri, Veerana, Purani Haveli and Bandh Darwaza. He had also directed the TV series Zee Horror Show in the early 1990s.