Seven people, including three children, were killed on Friday after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, Greater Kashmir reported. The deceased, who were returning from a wedding, included three children.

The police said three people sustained injuries in the incident at Tamasgali, Rising Kashmir reported. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Jammu.

The vehicle reportedly skid off the road before falling into the Damasgali Bhomag on Thursday night. Investigators suspect the driver, of the purportedly overcrowded car, was inebriated.

Nikhal Gogba, deputy superintendent of police, said a a first information report has been registered against the driver.