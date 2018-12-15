A Patna court on Saturday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal legislator Raj Ballabh Yadav and five others of raping a teenager in February 2016. The party had later suspended Yadav, who is the MLA from Nawada.

The six will be sentenced on December 21, The Times of India reported. Special Public Prosecutor Shyameshwar Dayal said the prosecution will ask for the maximum sentence in the case as Yadav is guilty of a criminal conspiracy to rape the girl, PTI reported.

The party had suspended Yadav in February 2016, while the police had seized his property. His property was seized after he had evaded arrest for weeks.

In her complaint, the girl had said that Yadav raped her on February 6, 2016, after a woman abducted her. She had identified Yadav’s home as the scene of crime, but said his supporters prevented a police team from collecting evidence from the house. The girl had also said that she was given Rs 30,000 to not report the incident to the police.