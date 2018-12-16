Mick Mulvaney, who was named acting White House Chief of Staff by President Donald Trump, had described Trump as a “terrible human being” in 2016, according to The Daily Beast. A video of Mulvaney purportedly making the remark during a debate before the 2016 presidential election has emerged now.

“We have perhaps two of the most flawed human beings running for president in the history of the country,” Mulvaney had purportedly said, referring to Hillary Clinton and Trump. “Yes, I am supporting Donald Trump, but I’m doing so despite the fact that I think he’s a terrible human being.”

Mulvaney, who was a former Republican Congressman, is currently the director of the Office of Management and Budget, which produces the president’s budget. He will take up the role when John Kelly leaves in January.

A spokesperson for Mulvaney at the Office of Management and Budget said the remarks were “old news” and had been made before he had met Trump, reported The New York Times. “Mulvaney supported then-candidate Trump throughout the election, and his support for President Trump has never wavered while serving within the administration,” said Meghan Burris.

According to NBC News, Mulvaney had described Trump as “not a very good person” in a Facebook post in 2016. “What he said in the audiotape is disgusting and indefensible,” Mulvaney had said in a reference to a videotape from 2005 in which Trump made lewd comments about women. “My guess is that he has probably said even worse.”

Mulvaney had said that he will be voting for Trump despite not liking him.