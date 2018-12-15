United States President Donald Trump on Friday picked his budget management head Mick Mulvaney to be his acting chief of staff after rumours that he would choose his son-in-law Jared Kushner for the position. The announcement also came after reports that multiple contenders for the post had turned down the White House.

His earlier chief of staff John Kelly said last week that he would quit.

Mulvaney is the third person in the post in the two years Trump has been president. He will not resign as head of Office of Management of Budget, the White House said. A senior official also said that though Mulvaney was named “acting” chief of staff, there is no time limit on his post, Reuters reported.

“For the record, there were MANY people who wanted to be the White House Chief of Staff,” Trump said on Twitter. “Mick M will do a GREAT job!”

Mulvaney is a “conservative ideologue with congressional experience”, according to The Washington Post. He was not formally interviewed for the post of chief of staff, the report said, but has a rapport with the president.