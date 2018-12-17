Cyclone Phethai, which is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh on Monday, moved over southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal early in the day. The cyclone, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm according to the regional meteorological centre, lay around 260 km east-northeast of Chennai and 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada at 5.30 am.

The storm is expected to get weaker before it makes landfall near Kakinada in the evening, and weaker still into a deep depression by Monday night and a depression by Tuesday morning.

Sixteen teams of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services are on standby at Rajamahendravaram, and another five are posted in West Godavari district. A helicopter is ready at Kakinada coast for emergency operations, The Times of India reported.

Naval aircraft have been put on standby at INS Dega and INS Rajali stations. The Eastern Naval Command is also prepared to conduct rescue and relief operations. Naval aircraft flew 11 sorties over the east coast on Sunday to warn fisherpeople out at sea of the impending cyclone, The Times of India said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with collectors of four districts on Sunday to discuss their preparedness for the cyclone. The state government has declared high alert in the coastal districts of Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam, the Hindustan Times reported. Schools will remain closed in these districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Paddy farmers in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts have harvested the crop and kept it ready for sale. The government has asked the civil supplies department to operate paddy procurement centres the whole day, so that the produce is bought quickly.

In November, Cyclone Gaja had claimed 45 lives and damaged over 1.17 lakh houses. At least 57 people died in Cyclone Titli in Odisha in October.