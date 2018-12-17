Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the deaths of seven civilians in firing by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week. The clashes had followed a gunfight with suspected militants. Three of the militants and a soldier were killed in the gunfight.

“Strongly condemn killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians in Pulwama IOK by Indian security forces,” Khan tweeted. “Only dialogue and not violence and killings will resolve this conflict.”

The Pakistan prime minister said that Islamabad will raise the matter of New Delhi’s alleged human rights violations in Kashmir at the United Nations. He said Pakistan will demand that the United Nations Security Council fulfil its commitment to a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. “Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future,” Khan tweeted.

Authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions in Pulwama district and parts of Srinagar because of a shutdown called by separatists against the killings. An Army spokesperson said the Army, security agencies and civil administration were “fighting terrorism and proxy-war sponsored by Pakistan and its proxies in Kashmir”.