At least six civilians died and several people were injured in firing by security forces during clashes that followed a gunfight with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, the Greater Kashmir reported.

Three suspected militants and a soldier were killed during the gunfight, ANI reported. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at the Kharpora Sirnoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday based on a tip, a police official said. “The terrorists opened fire on security forces while they were carrying out search operations,” the official said, adding that the forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, which is still underway.

Pulwama Deputy Commissioner GM Dar told Scroll.in: “The situation is full of chaos and confusion. People have taken dead bodies into their possession and we are unable to confirm the exact number of causalities.”

The civilians were identified as Abid Hussain Lone of Kareemabad, Amir Ahmad Palla, of Ashminder village in Pulwama, Shahbaz Ali of Monghama village, Suhail Ahmad of Bellow, Liyaqat Ahmad from Parigam and Murtaza of Prichoo.

Officials have suspended internet services in Pulwama as well as train services between Srinagar and Banihal, according to The Hindustan Times.

Jammu and Kashmir leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah condemned the incidents.

No probe enough to bring back the dead innocent civilians.South Kashmir has been reeling under fear for the last 6 https://t.co/yvGQiUPOel this what was expected from Gov rule?The admin has failed in securing civilian lives. Deepest condolences to the bereaved. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 15, 2018

How long are we going to shoulder the coffins of our youngsters? So many civilians killed today post encounter in Pulwama. No country can win a war by killing its own people. I strongly condemn these killings , and once again appeal for efforts , to stop this blood bath . — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 15, 2018

Another blood soaked weekend in Kashmir. 6 protestors killed, 1 solider killed in the line of duty. Together with the 3 militants from this morning’s encounter that’s 10 dead. Reports of many injured at the encounter site. What a horrible day! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 15, 2018

Meanwhile separatist group Joint Resistance Leadership announced a three-day mourning period and protest on December 17 against the civilian killings. “From today onwards for three days mourning and complete protest strike will be observed all across,” separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted.