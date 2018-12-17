The Kerala Police on Monday arrested activist Rahul Easwar from Palakkad, two days after a local court revoked the bail granted to him in connection with the Sabarimala temple protests. The court had revoked the bail after he did not show up at Pathanamthitta police station as per his bail conditions.

Easwar was taken into custody when he came to Palakkad to attend a programme organised by the Hindu Mahasabha, Mathrubhumi reported.

The activist was first arrested in Pamba on October 17 after he protested against the Supreme Court’s order allowing women of all ages entry to the Sabarimala temple. Prior to the verdict, women between the ages of 10 and 50 were prohibited from entering the temple.

“On December 8, I wasn’t able to report at the police station as I had to go to Delhi for a TV discussion,” Easwar said on Saturday. “But I had informed the police station that I would be late. By the time I had arrived on December 9, the police had told the court that I have violated the bail conditions.”

Tensions have been running high in the state over the Supreme Court verdict. The temple had opened on November 16 for the third time since the Supreme Court on September 28 allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine. But so far, no woman between the ages of 10 and 50 has been able to enter the temple due to massive protests.