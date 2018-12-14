The Kerala High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to activist Rehana Fathima who was arrested last month for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a Facebook post, reported ANI.

Justice Sunil Thomas granted bail on the conditions that Fathima does not enter Pamba police station limits and does not post statements on social media that hurt religious sentiments, reported Malayala Manorama.

The High Court had on November 16 denied anticipatory bail to Fathima, after she had unsuccessfully tried to enter the Sabarimala temple in October.

The Pathanamthitta Police filed a case against the Ernakulam activist on October 22 for allegedly attempting to spread religious hatred on social media. They acted on the Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi’s complaints about her Facebook posts.

Fathima had tried to enter the Sabarimala temple on October 19, when it opened for the first time after the Supreme Court had struck down a ban on the entry of women of menstruating age. Unidentified men on motorcycles had vandalised Fathima’s home in Kochi while she was on her way to the temple.