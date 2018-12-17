The Union Cabinet on Monday approved amendments to make the linking of the Aadhaar card with bank accounts and cellphone numbers optional, the Hindustan Times reported. Making Aadhaar voluntary will require changes to the Telegraph Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, according to CNBC-TV18.

The law is also likely to be amended further to safeguard personal data and ensure the privacy of the Aadhaar holder, NDTV reported. The Unique Identification Authority of India will be turned into an independent authority with powers to penalise those who demand Aadhaar details without approval.

On September 26, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar by a 4:1 majority and said the biometric identification scheme does not violate a person’s right to privacy. However, it struck down certain provisions of the Aadhaar Act and ruled that the number need not be linked to mobile phones and bank accounts.