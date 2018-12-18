The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday after commotion over the Rafale deal and the verdict in the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, ANI reported. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.

More than 30 Lok Sabha members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Telugu Desam Party and the Congress trooped into the Well of the House during the Question Hour, flashing placards and chanting slogans on various topics.

The Congress demanded an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party asked for an apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his allegations against the deal.

Members of the Telugu Desam Party continued to protest to seek special category status for Andhra Pradesh, while AIADMK members protested against the proposed construction of a dam on the Cauvery river by Karnataka. The Supreme Court has rejected Tamil Nadu’s request for a stay on the Centre’s decision to allow Karnataka to prepare a detailed project report on the dam.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur had on Monday moved a breach of privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for “misleading the House” about the Rafale deal. Thakur had demanded that Gandhi apologise for alleged falsehoods in his speech in the Lok Sabha on July 20 during the no-confidence motion against the government.

Earlier, members of the Trinamool Congress had given a notice in the Rajya Sabha for a discussion on unemployment.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha had been adjourned twice during the day. After it resumed proceedings at 3 pm, the House passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016. The Congress had moved a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the controversy surrounding the Rafale deal.